New York Mets MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Will the Mets Trade Matt Harvey?

(Photo: Reuters/Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium, March 8, 2016.

Matt Harvey has had to deal with a lot of adversity in the past couple of seasons, and some were of his own making.

The right-hander has been on a seemingly never-ending downward spiral ever since he made himself the focal point of the New York Mets' game 5 loss to the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series. He had to miss a big chunk of the 2016 season following surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, and he has failed to rediscover his form since his return.

But things turned from bad to worse when he failed to show up for a game back in May because he had a "headache." He was slapped with a three-game suspension for that, and a month later he was placed on the disabled list with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder.

After all that, the Mets have to wonder if he's worth keeping.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig, several teams have explored buy-low offers for Harvey, but the Mets don't seem to be interested in trading him right now. Apparently, they are still hoping he will bounce back next year.

However, ESPN's Buster Olney seems to think that the club may look at cutting ties with him in the near future if they don't feel confident he can contribute next year.

"They could look to deal him this fall, for what would inevitably be less than an ideal return. Because of Harvey's recent injury history and two ugly seasons of results, no team would be willing to pay sticker price on the right-hander's potential; they'd be looking for a bargain, a buy-low gamble. Or they have the option of simply non-tendering him — easily the most unlikely scenario," Olney said.

The Mets will get to decide what to do with Harvey once he returns by the end of the month.