Niall Horan Solo Tour 2017 Tickets, Schedule News: Singer Announces Opening Acts Joining Him in His Shows

Facebook/NiallOfficial A promotional image for Niall Horan's single titled "Slow Hands."

One Direction member Niall Horan is set to embark on his first solo tour by the end of the month. Hailing from Ireland, he is going back to his roots by having Irish acts open his series of concerts.

The 23-year-old singer announced his opening acts via Twitter this week.

"So for my shows I wanted to make it as Irish as possible and show off the incredible music coming out of our lovely little country," he said in a series of tweets. "So I asked around to see who was available and we got some great replies, so happy with this," he continued.

So for my shows I wanted to make it as Irish as possible and show off the incredible music coming out of our lovely little country

Starting off in his homeland — Ireland — the Irish band Wild Youth will be the opening act for the first leg of Horan's solo tour. The show will be held at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

His London and Stockholm shows will have the Irish band Picture This, while fellow Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James will be coming to the U.S. and Canada with Horan.

However, Horan has also signed up an American singer to be his opening act for his Atlanta and Orlando shows in the person of Corey Harper. According to the former One Direction member, Harper is one of his "great friends" and he wanted to share "how great this guy is."

Harper is also set to appear with James in Horan's concert in Los Angeles, at the Hollywood Palladium.

It looks like these artists are excited to be part this tour as well as some of them also posted about it on Twitter.

Can't wait for this @NiallOfficial

Thanks so much for having us, this is gonna be some buzz @NiallOfficial https://t.co/b3QqFkwP1f — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) August 15, 2017

Horan's solo tour, titled "Flicker Sessions," will comprise of 21 shows in various locations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. It will run from Aug. 29 to Nov. 22, with the last show being held at The Masonic in San Francisco, California.

The complete list of performance dates was posted on Horan's official Facebook page. Tickets are already available online.