Nicki Minaj and Drake Dating News: 'Hotline Bling' Rapper Very Much in Love with 'Anaconda' Singer

A new relationship is reportedly brewing for "Anaconda" singer Nicki Minaj and singer-actor Drake.

Speculations claim that Minaj and the "Hotline Bling" rapper are currently seeing each other in secret.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Drake is deeply attracted to his fellow Young Money artist. "Drake loves absolutely everything about Nicki, he idolizes her," the source stated. "He thinks she's the real deal and the complete package. He loves her looks, style, attitude, and talent. She blows him away on a regular basis!"

But the source also revealed that the rumored couple might still be contemplating about having a full-blown romance because of their deep friendship developed over the years. According to the source, the Young Money artists are "like brother and sister," yet they also constantly flirt with each other, and Drake would compare all other women with her. "She's his ideal woman — fierce, beautiful, cool, and smart. Drake fell in love with Nicki the very first time he met her, and he's been mad crushing ever since," the source also said.

While Minaj and Drake are reportedly enjoying the feeling of having a new relationship, the rapper's ex-girlfriend Rihanna is rumored to be hurting at the thought that he already moved on with another woman after they broke up in 2016.

Another source told HollywoodLife that the "Love the Way You Lie" singer is still affected when her on-again, off-again relationship with Drake ultimately ended for good. But she also reportedly knew for a time that he was very much interested in Minaj, so she was not really surprised when the news about the budding relationship reached her.

Also, the source claimed that Rihanna is not hoping to get back with Drake in the future. "As far as she's concerned, Nicki can have him. In fact, she thinks they should go ahead and make it official," the source also stated.