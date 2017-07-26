Nicki Minaj Overwhelmed With Calls After Joining Snapchat

Nicki Minaj managed to release songs that became hits and everything in her life seems under her control. But the "Moment 4 Life" singer was unable to control her fans' calls while setting up her Snapchat account.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Rap artist Nicki Minaj (with microphone) performs "Trini Dem Girls" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.

Minaj signed up to the image-sharing application and was starting to share her first snap but was confused in the middle of it. She turned to Instagram to ask her fans to assist her. She captioned the post, "Yo can y'all teach me how to use this? wtf I wanna show y'all how a bad btch posts her first snap but [confused emojis]."

Fans wrote their comments welcoming her and giving their seal of approval, according to Metro. One user assured her that she will get the hang of it soon. Her fans added her to their Snapchat and her number of followers went up.

The "Super Bass" singer revealed that people were calling her non-stop until she pleaded that they stop in an Instagram video, which she captioned, "Can you guys please stop calling me, look I can't get back to my settings."

One user from London called to ask Minaj to pay for her tuition fees. It can be recalled that the "No Frauds" singer has been paying her fans' tuition fees. Highsnobiety reported that one Twitter fan saw Minaj's appeal for help and she walked the singer through the process.

When she finally mastered the steps, the singer shared her first snap captioned, "First snap who dis." Minaj who was overwhelmed with the flood of calls but she managed to finally send replies to sweet messages from her fans.

A fan asked on Twitter how many views she got from her first snap and she replied, "659,542" views. It's clear that Minaj has millions of fans. Her Instagram account has 81.9 million followers while on Twitter, she has 21 million followers.