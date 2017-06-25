Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban News: A-List Couple Shares Sweet Messages Online to Mark 11th Year of Marriage

Eleven years after they decided to tie the knot, country singer Keith Urban claims that it feels like he and his wife Nicole Kidman are still in the early stages of the relationship.

REUTERS/Eric HendersonActress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban celebrate 11 years of marriage.

On Sunday, the New Zealand-Australian singer greeted the "Big Little Lies" actress on their anniversary on Instagram. He told her that despite their 11 years of marriage, she still feels like his girlfriend.

Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

This is his follow-up to his 2016 anniversary post, when he shared a throwback photo of themselves taken when they were first introduced to each other in 2005 in a separate post.

To reciprocate her husband's gestures, Kidman also posted the photo of their wedding day on Facebook that happened at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Sydney back on June 25.

In April, the Academy Award winning actress opened up to Who to talk about how her marriage to Urban works.

According to Kidman, she and Keith maintain a level of trust and friendship within their relationship. She also revealed that Urban always tells her that he prefers her more natural look.

The actress was also not shy to describe her husband in the interview. "He's gorgeous when he's on the beach. He's a surf boy, my Aussie beach boy. And, oh, when he's playing his guitar," she stated.

On the other hand, Urban also has nothing but praises for his wife after winning the Male Video of the Year recognition at the CMT Awards. In front of the audience, Urban expressed his gratitude for Kidman. "You have no idea how much of what I do, she's involved in every little piece of it. ... She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said because she helps me so much making these videos what they are," the country singer stated.

The couple has two children together, while Kidman has two older kids who she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.