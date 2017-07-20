'Nidhogg 2' Release Date, Gameplay News: Game Coming to PS4, Mac and PC on Aug. 15

PlayStation Blog/Nidhogg 2 'Nidhogg 2' now features bows, among other updates, as it comes to the PlayStation 4, PC and Mac on August 15.

"Nidhogg 2" returns with more party swashbuckling action, this time for the PlayStation 4, Mac and PC on Aug. 15. The simple core gameplay remains the same, but this time, Messhof has done an update to the game's graphics while holding on to their retro style.

Messhof has announced the next iteration to their multiplayer duel game on their website, and not much has changed in the way of gameplay mechanics. Players still battle for control of the game's screen, in the style of the side-scrolling platform games of yore, by dispatching their opponents.

"The next installment of the epic award-winning dueling tug-of-war is coming! Stab, shoot, slice, or stomp your opponent to gain control of the screen, then book it to your side of the arena," Meshoff stated in their reveal.

In place of the first game's stick figures, however, Messhof has decided to do an update for the graphics of the game, as they explained in their post on the PlayStation Blog. The stages and characters have become more colorful and expressive, but they still remain firmly on the retro side of things as far as graphics style goes.

"While it might take a few moments to adjust to the new look, we think you'll enjoy this lively new world with all its visual absurdity and fun character possibilities," Mark Essen, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Messhof, wrote in the blog post.

While the gameplay is retained, new weapons, like bows and daggers, have been added, giving players the option of ranged combat. Ten new arenas are also planned to come out by the time "Nidhogg 2" is released.

The release for the PlayStation 4 and Steam will be on Aug. 15, although pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 have become available since July 18, according to Engadget.

The video below shows off the new graphics and environments featured in "Nidhogg 2," which is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Steam next month.