'NieR: Automata' DLC to Arrive in May

The first downloadable content of Square Enix's open-world action role-playing video game, "NieR: Automata," will be arriving in May.

According to Gematsu, the DLC tagged as "3C3C1D119440927" will be launched in Japan on May 2, while North American and European gamers will have to wait a little longer. Square Enix made the announcement during the recent "One Million Shipments Commemoration" live stream. The DLC will also feature three new colosseums and other sub quests. Rewards will be given to players who are able to complete specific missions.

Gamers will also get to meet the avatars of Square Enix's and Platinum Games' CEOs Yosuke Matsuda and Kenichi Sato in the update. They are reportedly two of the enemies to be featured in the colosseum challenges. Players who will defeat them stand to receive various rewards, including new costumes and interesting items.

Meanwhile, the new outfits in the DLC for the YoRHa androids 2B, 9S, and A2 are all inspired by the previous NieR installment, "NieR: Replicant."

For example, the costume for 2B is a new "revealing outfit" patterned from Kaine's style. 9S will get NieR's "young man's outfit" while A2's new "destroyer outfit" is also inspired by NieR's fashion. Other rewards include special music tracks, cosmetic accessories like hairspray, new equipment, masks and special bullets.

Francis Santos, a product leader in Square Enix, mentioned in a blog that earning these loots would be not be a walk in the park. Players need to accomplish certain quests or they will get nothing.

"The caveat is that unlocking these costumes is no easy task. Players will have to complete a series of challenges presented in the form of colosseum battles. The costumes are the final reward for completing each challenge set in the three different colosseums located across the world," Santos explained.

"NieR: Automata" is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC.