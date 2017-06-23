'Nightcap' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Staci, Penny to Fight Over Ross the Intern; Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Michael Strahan to Also Drop By

Staci (Ali Wentworth) and Penny (Lauren Blumenfeld) will be fighting for some attention on the next episode of "Nightcap."

Facebook/NightcapPopA screenshot from the previous episode of the single-camera comedy series “Nightcap” featuring Staci (Ali Wentworth) and Academy award-winning actress Julianne Moore.

A new group of A-listers is dropping by the Nightcap crew on the upcoming fifth episode of the single-camera comedy series. According to the official synopsis of the said episode, titled "Always a Beard, Never a Bride," head talent booker Staci will manage to get Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of the ABC comedy series "Modern Family," for a guest appearance on their late-night show.

However, when Ferguson arrives with his personal guru, the actor will try to convince the entire staff of "The Nightcap with Jimmy" to enlist for what could possibly be a dangerous cult.

On the other hand, former National Football League (NFL) star Michael Strahan will also be on hand, but for some reason, the former athlete would really rather talk about history rather than football, much to Davis' (Jason Tottenham) surprise. What could have brought on his interest in historical discussions? Did Strahan always have this passion from the start? Also, will Davis ever convince the former NFL athlete to eventually talk about football?

As for Staci, she will be caught in a rivalry with Penny over television personality Ross Matthew's fake affection. It is not clear whether this is a romantic affection or if it is simply a bid for friendship on Staci and Penny's part. What will Staci and Penny be willing to do to get an edge over each other? Are they even aware that Ross the Intern, as he is popularly known, is openly gay?

Meanwhile, "Will and Grace" actress Debra Messing will reportedly return for another guest appearance after her successful stint on the show's first season.

"She said, 'I want to come back, and I already have an idea — what if Staci and I get colonics together?' We ended up building a whole episode around it!" Wentworth told Entertainment Weekly.

"Nightcap" season 2 episode 5 will air on Wednesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on Pop TV.