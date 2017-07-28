'Nightcap' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Staci Brings Rachael Ray In to Help Save the Show; Mark Hamill to Guest Star

YouTube/Pop TV A screenshot from the upcoming season 2 finale of Pop TV's comedy series, "Nightcap," featuring Penny (Lauren Blumenfeld), Davis, (Jason Tottenham), and Staci (Ali Wentworth).

Jimmy's girlfriend, Christie Brinkley, wants him to call it quits with the show, and without Jimmy, there will be no show. Can Staci (Ali Wentworth) still do something to save the day on the upcoming season 2 finale of "Nightcap"?

According to the official synopsis for the episode, it seems that Staci may have already given up. She will be pitching a movie to director J.J. Abrams, perhaps in an effort to try out a new career. But can she really just move on without making a last ditch effort to salvage "Nightcap with Jimmy"?

Her assistant and friend, Penny (Lauren Blumenfeld), will beg her to at least try to make Christie change her mind.

And what better way to keep the 63-year-old supermodel away from Jimmy than to give her a new love interest? A sneak peek released by Pop TV reveals that this potential love interest is none other than popular television personality and celebrity cook, Rachael Ray.

YouTube/Pop TV

In a teaser video, Staci tells a confused Rachael that she is there to fall in fake love with Christie for the sake of the cameras. Christie argues that she's already with a celebrity, to which Staci quips that her boyfriend is a loser in a flailing network and will never be anything more than he is right now.

Moreover, everybody hates Jimmy and adores Rachael. A relationship with the latter, although fake, could potentially lead to a global phenomenon.

This seems to have convinced Christie of the merits of a "Chrachael" love affair, even telling Rachael that husband's do come and go when the latter insists that she loves her spouse.

Can they ever convince Rachael to take part in this publicity stunt? Will making Christie break things off with Jimmy be enough to save the show?

On the other hand, "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill will also be dropping by to discuss the movie Staci has pitched. Will this development cause a brand new complication to the fate of "Nightcap with Jimmy"?

The "Nightcap" season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on Pop TV.