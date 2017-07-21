'Nights of Azure 2: Bride of The New Moon' Release Date Confirmed for North America, Europe, Japan

Koei Tecmo has released a new video teaser for the game "Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon." The developer also announced more details about the game.

Facebook/KoeiTecmoUS "Nights of Azure 2" screenshot.

Video Gamer reported that the storyline of the game focuses on Aluche and Ruenheid's rescue mission to save Liliana. At the beginning of the game, Aluche escorts Liliana to the evil Moon Queen as a sacrifice to save the world. However, on their journey, a demon attacks them. Aluche dies in the siege but is eventually resurrected by a demi-Demon named Curia. Aluche joins Ruenheid to rescue Liliana, and this marks the start of their adventure.

According to RPG Site, Koei Tecmo made an announcement regarding the pre-order details of the game. Those who pre-order the game will receive a special package of in-game content that will include three servants and a special costume for Aluche. Should the players decide to purchase the game via PlayStation Network within the first four weeks following the launch, the purchaser will receive an exclusive custom theme as well as the bonus DLC.

If the player will pre-order the upcoming Gust Studio titles, "The Blue Reflection" and "Nights of Azure 2," the player will be able to unlock special collaboration costumes for both games. That means Aluche from the "Nights of Azure 2" will receive Hinako's outfit from "The Blue Reflection" and vice versa.

There are two ways players can acquire DLC bonuses from both "Nights of Azure 2" and "The Blue Reflection." They can do it either by pre-ordering retail versions of the game and/or purchasing each game digitally within the early purchase periods.

The limited edition version is available on NIS American Europe Online Store since July 20 at 12 p.m. BST. The limited edition bundle is packed with the physical copy of the game, a hardcover art book, cloth-made posters, the official soundtrack plus a bonus pre-order DLC. All of these items are specially wrapped in a collector's box.

The "Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon" will launch on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on Aug. 31. In America, the game will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on Oct. 24. Meanwhile, the game will come out on Oct. 27 in Europe.