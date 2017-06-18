Nikki Bella and John Cena News: Wedding to Happen in 2018

One of the stars of reality show "Total Divas" and World Wrestling Entertainment, Nikki Bella, has recently revealed that the arrangements for her and fiance John Cena's wedding are still in the "beginning stages" and that they hope to get married by next year.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Bella was at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards red carpet last Sunday where she told reporters that she is still absorbing the fact that she is now planning her and Cena's wedding.

Discussing the progress in their wedding preparations, the WWE Diva told E! News: "I'm in the very much beginning stages." However, she revealed that they were most likely going to say "I do" before 2018 ends and joked: "I can't wait too long, he might run off! I gotta lock him in, you know."

While Bella used to be around grandiose presentations in the world of WWE, she maintained that it will not be the case when it comes to how their wedding would be. She added: "I think we're just going to keep it super intimate and just family and friends."

Meanwhile, Bella cannot stop telling the world just how immensely she and Cena are in love. On her Instagram account, Bella posted a candid photo of Cena and their dog Win. In the caption she said: "My Love is my strength and my rock. He's the man I turn to when I need advice or just a hug. He makes this world for me such a better place, even when he's miles away."

Bella and Cena got engaged in front of more than 75,000 WWE fans during WrestleMania 33 last April in Florida. The couple has been in a five-year relationship before Cena brought out the engagement ring.

At the said event, Bella and Cena fought married wrestler couple The Miz and Maryse who both mocked Bella prior to the fight for remaining just a girlfriend to Cena. In fact, not being engaged to Cena had been the insult Bella endured over the years.

In a following interview on NBC's "Today" show after they got engaged, Cena praised how Bella gracefully handled being mocked for not getting an engagement ring after all those years. Cena said: "Watching her stay strong and keep her head high through all the comments and everything else just proved another reason why I love her so much."