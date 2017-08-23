Nikki Bella Rumors: Female Wrestling Superstar Unlikely to Return to WWE Ring Soon

Facebook/Nikki Bella Rumors claim that it is almost certain for Nikki Bella to be a part of "Dancing with the Stars" season 25.

After announcing earlier this year that she is leaving the WWE ring temporarily because of her neck injury, it remains unclear when Nikki Bella will exactly return to showcase her wrestling prowess once more.

Just days after the surprise proposal of John Cena to her last April, Bella announced that she was leaving the WWE for a while for health reasons. According to the female wrestling superstar, a sprain on her neck had been discovered along with some other health concerns, hence, the decision to temporarily step back from the ring.

"This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then.... BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!" Bella said in her Twitter post in April 6 following her announcement to take a rest from wrestling.

"Can't wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army!" she said in another tweet.

While Bella assured her legion of fans that she is returning to the WWE ring, unfortunately, no one can tell when it will happen. With her and Cena's wedding expected to happen sometime next year, it is suspected that it may take a while before the female wrestling superstar can stage a comeback if she does not really abandon it totally to start a new chapter in her life as Cena's wife.

Although there is, still, indeed, a possibility for Bella to return to the WWE, some doubt whether it will really be the case. After all, the female wrestling superstar also hinted some months ago that she may take part in "Dancing with the Stars" after she got an invitation to join the show in her email.

"I'm really excited. I'm always thinking of how I can make my career bigger and 'Dancing with the Stars,' it's huge. It's so mainstream," Bella said.

With a source of E! News claiming that it is almost certain for Bella to join "Dancing with the Stars" season 25, which is set to premiere next month, it may, indeed, take a while before Bella returns to the WWE ring.