Nintendo 2DS New Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle Coming This August

Twitter/NintendoAmerica Promo image for the upcoming Nintendo 2DS New Super Mario 2 Bundle

The "New Super Mario Bros. 2" Bundle for Nintendo 2DS is finally coming this month.

Nintendo of America recently confirmed through a post on Twitter that a special version of the handheld game console that was first released in 2013 will be released on Friday, Aug. 25. It will come with a pre-installed New Super Mario Bros. 2 game.

The special-edition Nintendo 2DS handheld device will feature a red and white color scheme that will complement the "New Super Mario Bros. 2" side-scrolling platformer video game that first came out on Nintendo 3DS in 2012.

The bundle will be sold for $79.99, which is reportedly a reasonable price since the "New Super Mario Bros. 2" game alone can be purchased for about $20.

The release of the special-edition Nintendo 2DS with the "New Super Mario Bros. 2" comes after the launch of the bigger handheld console from the Japanese gaming entertainment company called the new Nintendo 2DS XL. The sixth-generation handheld gaming device was released in North American and European markets on July 28.

The new special-edition release of Nintendo 2DS proves that the company is still dedicated to launch new products for their handheld device product lines despite the emergence of other gaming products like the new Nintendo 2DS XL and the hybrid gaming console and handheld device called the Nintendo Switch.

In a statement that was posted by GeekDad, Nintendo of America Vice President of Corporate Affairs Cindy Gordon said that the company will still come up with exciting ways to keep players enjoying their favorite Nintendo games.

"If the history of portable Nintendo systems is any guide, we've seen that multiple systems can coexist in the marketplace at the same time. In fact, we just launched the New Nintendo 2DS XL system to round out our handheld lineup," Gordon stated, adding, "By offering a range of devices at different price points and form factors, we can help people find and play the system that best fits their budget and gaming preferences."

Nintendo is also planning to release a lot of games under their portable console products, including the "Monster Hunter Stories," "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters," and "Metroid: Samus Returns" sometime in the fall.