Nintendo 64 News: Company Files for Graphical Patent on Three-Armed Controller

Nintendo went through a lot in the past few years. In 2016, the company was shaken up with the possibility of shutting down because of unsuccessful sales, among many other humps. However, in the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) of this year, Nintendo made a solid comeback that reminded everybody of why it is one of the giants in the gaming community. Recent reports indicate that ity may still be riding he momentum with rumors building up on a classically based console.

According to reports, the tech giant may be planning to release another classic console: the Nintendo 64. Recently, the company filed for four graphical trademarks to the European Union Intellectual Property office. One of the more recent designs that were filed looks clearly like the controller for Nintendo 64 as it features the unique and iconic three-armed design. Earlier this month, reports also revealed that Nintendo filed for one that looks like an NES controller and one that is an SNES gamepad.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Nintendo's recent move to file for graphical patents confirms the Nintendo 64. However, it could still be possible for the company's decision to be explained by way of the fact that it might just be a move to protect its product without any intention of reviving it. Regardless, the documents have been filed and the gaming community is waiting for the tech giant to comment on it. It has yet to release an official statement but no one is about to lose hope.

While waiting for word on Nintendo 64, fans of the company should go ahead and experience the titles that are making or have made a Switch debut, including "Legend of Zelda" and "Super Mario Odyssey." Both titles have gained the attention of the community and have each received overwhelmingly positive reviews.