Nintendo Switch 3.0.1 System Update: Battery Indicator Issue Fixed But May Not Work Right Away

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promotional image for the Nintendo Switch console.

Update 3.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch console has just rolled out. Apart from the typical improvements on performance and stability, the new firmware update primarily addresses the console's battery indicator.

As reported by Nintendo Life, after the release of the update 3.0.0, a handful of users experienced an issue in the Switch's battery indicator, saying it does not update during charging or that it doesn't display the correct percentage, which has caused confusion whether or not the console has been fully charged.

There were also others who claimed that they were still able to continue playing even after the battery indicator hits zero.

Thankfully, Nintendo has solved the issue with the latest firmware update. However, it may not work immediately for all users. The company's support website has laid out the necessary steps to follow if the same problem still occurs even after the update 3.0.1.

Switch users must first make sure that their consoles have the latest system update. After this, they have to set the auto-sleep mode to "Never" for the "Connected to TV" and "Playing on Console Screen" options.

The next thing that users must do is to connect the AC adapter directly to the Switch and wait until it is fully charged. In case the battery indicator does not reach 100 percent after the expected time frame, charging has to be continued for about three hours.

Once the indicator says that the battery has been fully charged, it must be unplugged from the outlet, but the AC adapter must not be disconnected to the console for at least an hour. After this, the Switch must be left to display the Home menu for about three to four hours, allowing the battery life to deplete.

Before the battery hits zero percent, the console must be turned off and left alone for at least half an hour.

According to Nintendo, all these steps must be done several times to gradually improve that battery charging indicator.