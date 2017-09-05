Nintendo Switch Games, News: Console Hits New Milestone as Partnership With SanDisk Announced

(Photo: Facebook/Nintendo Switch) A promo image of the Nintendo Switch.

The highly anticipated game "NBA 2K18" is coming to the Nintendo Switch, but players will need a microSD card to get to experience it in full.

A new Switch box art for the next-generation basketball simulation game indicates that a microSD card. Of course, this is due to the limited storage space that comes with the console.

Many of the games in Nintendo Switch can be played through their physical versions although a lot of them still would need room for installs. "NBA 2K18" is one of them.

Nintendo points out that the lack of a memory card will render the games unplayable. The company pointed out that some components of it will be although it will depend on the title as to which parts those will be.

In resolving the issue with the microSD card requirement, Nintendo has teamed up with SanDisk. Here is what they have to say as per a press release picked up by Forbes:

A microSD card will be needed for certain Nintendo Switch games that contain an especially large amount of content and require additional storage for players to enjoy the full experience.

Nintendo has started putting up for grabs SanDisk microSD cards that offer extra 64 GB and 128 GB of space, which should be enough to accommodate games that need the extra room.

As for those who are particularly concerned on what they can and cannot get in "NBA 2K18" when played on the Nintendo Switch without the microSD card, unfortunately, Nintendo has yet to provide details on that front.

Despite its limitation, Nintendo Switch proves to be quite the hit. According to GameSpot, the company has sold 1.5 million units in Japan alone since it was launched back in March.

This is quite the feat with the abovementioned publication pointing out that it only took the Switch less than seven months to attain what the PlayStation 4 achieved in almost a year and a half.