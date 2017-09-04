Nintendo Switch May Need Memory Cards To Fully Enjoy Games

Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

The Nintendo Switch might need some external help to run future games on the platform. With internal storage limited to just 32 GB, it is very likely that the relatively larger file size of newer games will be an issue for the handheld console later down the road.

While many games on the platform can be played in physical format, some of them need large installation sizes that take a toll on the device's low memory capacity. For now, there is at least one game that requires the purchase of storage-expanding MicroSD cards but more is expected to follow.

That title is 2K Games' "NBA 2K18" which featured new Switch box art with a clear label that says a MicroSD card is required. Nintendo is already making sure everyone knows of the game's requirements to avoid blindsiding its fan base.

It's not as if a Nintendo Switch devoid of any external storage will be unable to run these games. Nintendo has made it clear that portions of the game will still run although which parts will still be up to the developer.

According to an official from the company, "A microSD card will be needed for certain Nintendo Switch games that contain an especially large amount of content and need extra storage for players to enjoy the full experience."

This leaves them no choice but to buy extra storage which goes on top of the game and the Switch itself. This is probably why Nintendo has already announced a partnership with SanDisk.

This is already inevitable after the Nintendo Switch came out with only 32 GB of storage. A few installs and downloadable content will fill it up in no time leaving players with more games than they can play – literally. Fortunately, Nintendo is smart enough to incorporate an external storage option for their console instead of a cloud-based storage.