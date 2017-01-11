Nintendo Switch Release Date, News: Nvidia Expresses Confidence About the Console's Performance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A couple of months away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Nvidia chief executive officer Jen-Hsun Huang has expressed confidence on what the upcoming console can bring.

NintendoNintendo Switch promotional photo

Nvidia is a primary partner in the making of the Nintendo Switch. When the hybrid portable console was announced last October, Nvidia also said that they were creating a custom-made Tegra chip specially for the device.

Venture Beat was present in a Q&A event with Nvidia and Huang during the Consumer Electronics Show last week in Las Vegas, Nevada. They quoted Huang as saying, "[Switch is] very Nintendo. That entire experience is going to be very Nintendo. ... They're myopically, singularly focused on making sure that the gaming experience is amazing, surprising, and safe for young people, for children. ... When you guys all see Switch, I believe people are going to be blown away, quite frankly."

According to earlier reports, Nintendo Switch will run with an Nvidia Tegra system-on-chip that is based on ARM architecture, something which is more often used to power mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. That makes Nintendo Switch the first major console in the market that's built on ARM architecture.

That being said, the Nintendo Switch cannot be expected to run with the same power as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One since these consoles are powered with x86-based processors that's commonly used in the PC.

It has actually been earlier reported that the Nintendo Switch will run with more than 1 teraflop. For comparison, Sony's PS4 is running at 1.8 teraflops while Microsoft promised to introduce the Project Scorpio this year with 6 teraflops.

On other news, there have been recent leaks of Nintendo Switch's placeholders suggesting the exact release date of the console.

Techno Buffalo reported on a GameStop employee at Germany who took a photo of the company's system's screen which revealed the release date and games for the portable console. According to the leaked photo, the Nintendo Switch will be released on March 19 together with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

However, it is important to note that the release date for North America and Europe are often not the same. Not to mention, information like these still need official confirmation.