Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specs News: Company Confirms Console Can Support Up to 2 TB Memory

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A few days after Nintendo revealed all there is to know about their upcoming portable console called the Switch, they added that its memory storage can be expanded up to a sizable 2 TB.

Nintendo

After details for the Nintendo Switch were revealed last week, one letdown, as BGR puts it, was the fact that it only has 32 GB of internal memory. But Nintendo deems a microSD slot will solve the issue.

Addressing the matter, Nintendo clarified through a statement to Game Informer that the Switch is compatible with Micro SDXC cards that can add up to 2 TB of memory to the device. Nintendo noted that while 2 TB Micro SDXC cards are not yet available in the market, the Switch will be able to support them once they have been released.

However, Game Informer also noted that finding 1 TB Micro SDXC cards can still be a challenge nowadays. The relatively accessible SDXC card with the largest capacity of 512 GB costs $200 "on the low end" while the largest Micro SDXC card available now on the market is 256 GB that costs about $150.

While 32 GB is way off compared to what is inside Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One, Gamespot noted that the Nintendo Switch does not require games to be installed in the system for it to work. This can be good news for games on physical copies.

However, the same cannot be said with digital downloads. For example, the Nintendo Switch's launch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will likely take up to 40 percent of the 32 GB internal memory of the Nintendo Switch once installed.

As for other specs, Nintendo Switch will reportedly sport 6.2-inch multi-touch screen with a display resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. Once the console is docked, it can support a Full High-Definition resolution with the help of an HDMI connection and as long as the TV output supports it.

Nintendo Switch will be powered with an NVIDIA Tegra-based system-on-a-chip and will hit the shelves on March 3 for $299.99.