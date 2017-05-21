Nintendo Switch Stock News Update 2017: Best Buy to Offer Console Today, May 21

Those who have been meaning to pick up a Nintendo Switch can now do so at Best Buy. The retailer is stocking the console today, May 21.

(Photo: Nintendo)The Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy warns that there will be "limited quantities" so customers would want to be quick to be able to pick one unit for themselves.

Nintendo Switch units have been flying off shelves especially since it has been a long wait for new shipments of the consoles to become available.

Toys "R" Us restocked yesterday and it did not take long for the Nintendo Switch consoles to sell out. The same goes for the Nintendo Switch neon bundles that GameStop had on offer.

For those who fail to secure a unit from Best Buy, the next best thing is Amazon, although they will have to shell out more than the suggested retail price.

There are a lot of games that players can play on the Nintendo Switch. There is of course exclusives like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

A lot of games are coming to the console as well. "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be available on the Nintendo Switch next month while "Call of Duty: World War 2" is rumored to be released as well.

Also recently announced for the Nintendo Switch are "Mighty Gunvolt Burst" and "Azure: Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack," set for release next month.

Bethesda Game Studios is also bringing one of its biggest games to date, "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," to the console. Other titles include "Super Bomberman R," "Splatoon" and "Minecraft."

The Nintendo Switch was first released in March. There were a lot of talks surrounding the console before it ultimately saw the light of day.

What makes the Nintendo Switch unique from the competition is that it can transform into a handheld device that players can carry around to continue their game.