Nissan Z Concept Release Date, Specs News 2017: Sports Car Concept to Debut at Tokyo Motor Show

Eight years after the arrival of the Nissan 370Z coupe, it seems that the Japanese automobile manufacturer is finally gearing up to introduce the next-generation Z-car as reports suggest that the Nissan Z concept will be unveiled later this year.

NissanA promotional image for the Nissan 370Z. The sports car's successor will be previewed by the Nissan Z concept, slated to break cover in the fall.

According to Car and Driver, the Nissan Z concept, which will preview the production version of the sports car, will break cover at the Tokyo Motor Show this fall. The next-generation interpretation of Nissan's legendary nameplate is also slated to receive several powertrain options.

The article, citing a design render from Japanese publication Best Car, reveals that the Nissan Z concept will feature a striking and edgy design language. It is heavily inspired by the 2017 GT-R, especially when it comes to the grille. Meanwhile, the Nissan Z concept is expected to keep most of the 370Z's proportions but a new roofline, tailgate and hood will give the next-generation sports car a more current and striking appearance.

AutoExpress also reported that the Nissan Z concept will be built using a shortened wheelbase version of the platform used by the Infiniti Q60. Likewise, the Nissan-badged sports car will also feature the same powertrains as its Infiniti coupe cousin.

The entry-level Nissan Z is said to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 296 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, a more powerful variant will borrow the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport's powertrain that has been tuned to produce 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Both engines will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Nissan is also slated to introduce a variant with a hybrid powertrain in which the entry-level engine, when combined with a 160-horsepower electric motor, is said to have a total output of up to 500 horsepower.

To see what the Nissan Z concept has to offer, be sure to check out the Tokyo Motor Show, to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the production version of the Nissan Z is expected to arrive in showrooms sometime in 2019.