'No Man's Sky' News: 'Waking Titan' Offers Yet Another Cryptic Tease

No Man's Sky official website New additions could be coming to 'No Man's Sky' in the near future

Many "No Man's Sky" players are looking forward to some new additions coming to the game soon, but before they can see those, they may have to continue working on some challenges first.

In recent weeks, many players have divided their attention between the game itself and the alternate reality game known as "Waking Titan."

It is widely believed that these two are linked to one another and that figuring out what "Waking Titan" is about will unlock what developers are trying to say about the additions coming in the future.

Just recently, "Waking Titan" offered a clue that this whole endeavor is not coming to an end just yet.

"Waking Titan" itself was featured in a Twitch stream, and as Redditor "jshchstan" shared, just before it ended, the streamer shared, "WARNING: Rest up – your most intense challenge yet is coming soon."

This warning is not quite as vague as previous hints provided by "Waking Titan," but it still leaves out many of the important details.

The latest hint is just one in a long line of cryptic hints that have emerged via "Waking Titan."

Right at this moment, when players go to Wakingtitan.com, they will see a typing prompt there. After some experimenting, players figured out that typing in certain phrases that began with "WHOIS" resulted in bits of information popping up, though again, it is still unclear what these details are for. Some suspect that these lines of text are actually storyline details, though developers have yet to confirm as much.

Lastly, rumors are also hinting that a new update is coming soon and perhaps that will finally reveal the significance of "Waking Titan" while also giving players new features to enjoy.

More news about "Waking Titan," "No Man's Sky" and the additions that may be on the way should be made available in the near future.