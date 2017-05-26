Nokia 3310 (2017) Review Roundup: Phone Sells Out Across U.K. Despite Basic Specs and Negative Reviews

Seventeen years after Nokia launched the first 3310 that took the world by storm, which sold over 100 million units and established the Finnish company's name in the mobile industry, Nokia has released the new version of the 3310 this week.

NokiaFeatured in the image are the different color variants of the new Nokia 3310.

It was the iPhone's introduction to the world that killed Nokia, as per The Telegraph, but a lot of people still thought the 3310 was like no other as its battery was able to last for a week and it was known to be very durable, surviving even the hardest falls.

Now, Nokia has released a reimagined 3310, which sports the same shape as the original and retains the T9 texting system but now comes with a colored display and other new features. The phone runs on the Nokia Series 30+ operating system and features the most-loved "Snake" game.

According to Engadget's review of the reimagined Nokia 3310, it is "too basic for 2017," especially when it comes to web browsing. Although it has the basic Opera Mini WAP browser, most websites are not able to display correctly because of the small 2.4-inch screen size. There are social media applications though, such as Facebook, Messenger, and Twitter, but unfortunately, the phone does not have WiFi connectivity. Users will have to depend only on the 2G connection to access the web.

It also has a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash, which is quite below the average compared to the cameras in smartphones of today. Other specs and features include a 1,200 mAh battery, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and 16 MB of storage, which is expandable with a microSD memory card.

Reviews are saying that the 3310 is not an ideal primary phone as it has very limited features. According to Forbes, it can only prove to be a good idea when someone needs a phone that can withstand hours of usage without the battery dying and when someone wants to step away from software updates, notifications, and the digital world in general. Moreover, the publication thinks Nokia is mainly "selling nostalgia for fun and profit."

However, it looks like nostalgia is pretty marketable these days. Despite the negative reviews, Ars Technica has reported that the Nokia 3310 has sold out across the U.K. Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse have reportedly both listed the newly released phone to be restocked in one to two weeks.

The Nokia 3310 is available now in the U.K. for £49.99.