Nokia 8 Release Date and Specs News: Nokia's Upcoming Flagship Expected to Launch in June

Long before there were Android and iOS phones, there was Nokia. With the rise of more high-tech and fashionable phones, however, Nokia phones have grown to become less popular than their rivals in the market. That is why, with the announcement of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, everyone is thrilled to see the return of the brand to the mobile space.

Nokia official websiteWith Nokia finally making a comeback in the MWC 2017, there are rumors revolving around its unreleased model, the Nokia 8.

Of all the upcoming Nokia models, the Nokia 8 is the one that most in the technology world are very excited about. Although the company has not given any official details about the phone yet, technology enthusiasts are already making speculations about its possible specs and features.

The Nokia 8 will reportedly sport a metal unibody design and have ultra-thin display bezels, just like the Nokia 7. It will also run on the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU and will sport a QHD display resolution.

The upcoming smartphone will sport a QHD display resolution. For its camera, it will have the same camera configuration as the Nokia 7. Both phones will allegedly have fingerprint scanners, but the Nokia 8 might also feature Carl Ziess optics.

Mobile phone enthusiasts who hope for a cheap handset will be disappointed since the Nokia 8 is estimated to retail for around $779 and $900 for the 128GB and 256GB models, respectively.

Recently, there have been rumors that the phone is already included in a pre-order product listing in India, where its specs include a Qualcomm 835 processor, Android Nougat, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, 24MP and 12 MP rear and front cameras, and a 5.7-inch QHD display.

If the said product listing is reliable, then that means the Nokia 8 will not have a 3.5mm audio jack. Instead, it will have a Type-C USB. Also, it is said to arrive sometime in June.

Since the Nokia 8 is designed to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8, its high-end features and high price make a lot of sense. But since Nokia has yet to confirm these speculations, technology enthusiasts should take them with a grain of salt.