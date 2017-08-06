Nokia 8 Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Camera Modes, Android 8.0 and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins) A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

Days prior to its big unveiling, the Nokia 8 once again finds itself in the middle of not one but two leaks, revealing more of the surprises HMD Global has in store for users.

It has already been revealed in the past that the Nokia 8 will have a Carl Zeiss dual camera setup. A leak on Baidu showing the camera interface of the device has revealed that one sensor will be RGB while the other will be monochrome.

This means that the Nokia 8 will allow users to take photo in color mode or in black-and-white mode. There is also a third mode in which both rear lenses can be used to take a photo.

The leak also shows that the Nokia 8 will also come with a special imaging feature that only few Android smartphones support at the moment.

This is none other the dual camera mode, which will allow users to use the rear and front cameras to create a collage in real time.

The second leak comes in the form of a Geekbench listing, in which the Nokia 8 with the codename Unknown Heart was listed running with the yet-to-be released Android 8.0.

This suggests that Nokia 8 will be among the devices first in line to get the next-generation Android mobile operating system by Google.

The fact that the device is already set for release next week hints the possibility it might actually be the first to ship with the software, which is rumored to be ready for unveiling soon.

Other reported specifications of the Nokia 8 include a 5.3-inch 2K resolution display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to help with the heavy lifting. The rear cameras will reportedly support 4K video capture.

The Nokia 8 is expected to be officially unveiled Aug. 16.