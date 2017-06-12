Nokia 9 Release Date, Specs: Device Reveals More Feature in FCC Visit

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna)

The Nokia 9 recently got the thumbs up from United States-based certification agency Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which means that the flagship is close to its launch.

More importantly, the certification also reveals that HMD Global has made it a priority to bring the Nokia 9 to region, which was not the case for the Nokia 6, 5 and 3, as noted by GSM Arena.

In terms of specifications and features, not much has been revealed from the Nokia 9's FCC visit except for the 5.3-inch display, SD card support and near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

The revelation about the screen matches the information provided by Frandroid.com last month. As per the publication, the Nokia flagship will come with a 5.3-inch quad high- definition (QHD) display.

The same site claimed that the Nokia 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is found on various flagships from Samsung and HTC.

This chipset will be supported by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of native storage, which should be expandable with the FCC certification mentioning a microSD slot.

The Nokia 9 will not be left behind in the imaging war by equipping itself with a rear dual camera setup, which will reportedly consist of two 13 MP sensors with dual LED flash and laser autofocus.

The Nokia 9 will supposedly have Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but it will be superimposed with some sort of a Pixel-style launcher using Nokia's trademark blue color.

The device will also support quick charging, which means that users can juice up the Nokia 9 to full battery within an hour so they would not miss much. Fans should not worry about the 3.5-mm headphone jack as Nokia is keeping it while also adding a USB-C type port.

The Nokia 9 is reportedly priced at $700. With its FCC visit, it should be out and about sooner rather than later.