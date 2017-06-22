Nokia 9 Release Date, Specs Review: 8 GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 Confirmed in FCC Listing

An FCC listing might have finally confirmed a Nokia 9 is indeed launching in the coming months. Packed with an 8 GB random access memory (RAM), a Snapdragon 835 chipset and a host of other useful features, Nokia's latest flagship smartphone could be unveiled in the third quarter of 2017 or sometime around August.

Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS Nokia has returned to mobile manufacturing and will launch its flagship smartphone.

Documents from the government website showed that Nokia ditched the 4 GB RAM for Nokia 9 for a 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. The model number TA-1004 also changed to TA-1012 to reflect the shift.

Both models were earlier tested using a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Allegedly, Nokia preferred to retain the model TA-1012 to boost the smartphone's multi-tasking function with a faster memory as TA-1004 was good for 4GB RAM only.

The upcoming Nokia 9 has been rumored to boast of features like a 5.3in QHD OLED display, 64 GB/128 GB storage, 13-megapixel dual camera, optical image stabilization, 4K video and 3,800 mAh battery with a quick charge feature. The smartphone will also have an iris and fingerprint scanner and will be powered by Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

An unverified image of the Nokia 9, which has been covered in a blue protective case, appeared on the internet via Frandroid. It confirmed some of the features and showed the dual camera set-up, as well as its 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB-C port.

A source told Nokia Power User that the price points for Nokia 9 will likely fetch around $810 (£640) for the 64 GB model. It is expected that the mobile company will also release a 128 GB model with a still undetermined price.

Observers were eagerly awaiting for Nokia to unveil Nokia 9 at the recently-concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company instead presented Nokia 3, 5 and 6, as well as the comeback of the Nokia 3310. Speculations are that Nokia will hold a special event to unveil the Nokia 9.