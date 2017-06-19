Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date: 4 GB Version Axed, 6 GB Now Entry-Level Model

One version of the highly anticipated flagship Nokia 9 by manufacturer HMD Global will not see the light of day, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/SARI GUSTAFSSON)A logo of Nokia is seen here at the Finnish mobile phone maker's flagship store in Helsinki.

Per Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents picked up by Phone Arena, HMD Global has requested that the Nokia 9 iteration with the model number of TA-1004 certified by FCC not too long ago will be known as the TA-1012 and that the results associated with its visit to the certification agency will be attached to the TA-1012 version.

Interestingly, the Nokia 9 with the TA-1004 model number recently showed up at a Geekbench benchmark testing, in which it was shown to have 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Since the TA-1004 version is canceled, this suggested that the Nokia 9 will no longer come with the said 4 GB version and will instead offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM configurations, which were leaked in a benchmark listing last month.

Additionally, the version with the TA-1012 model number recently showed up in another Geekbench test dated June 16 with 6 GB of RAM, which suggested that the 4 GB model is a goner.

As for the rest of the specifications and configurations, it is being said that the Nokia 9 will come with a 5.3-inch quad high-definition (QHD) display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is used in current flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the HTC U11.

Clearly, the Nokia 9 will have a lot to offer in the power department and is looking to make sure it will rival premium flagships in the imaging side of things as well.

The top of the line Nokia offering is said to come with a rear dual-camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors. It will also reportedly have Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

With regard to the release date, FCC visits and benchmark tests suggest that the Nokia 9 will see the light of day sooner than later.