North Korea Claims Its Missiles Can Reach Anywhere in the World; Can They Target the U.S.?

(Photo: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj) People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.

The recent missile test carried out by North Korea has once again put the international community on high alert. The country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, claims that the missile reaches targets "anywhere in the world." But does the hermit kingdom really have the capacity to hit the United States?

North Korean officials claim that the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM, saying it could potentially reach the United States. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers in 40 minutes, which makes it the most successful test launch to date.

The missile reportedly then crashed near mainland Japan inside its exclusive economic zone. This prompted reaction from the Japanese government as well as the neighboring South Korea.

United States military analysts believe that the test indeed involved a two-stage intercontinental ballistic missile. The hermit kingdom also appeared to have timed the test to occur in conjunction with the 4th of July celebrations in the U.S. to achieve maximum geopolitical impact.

It also comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China about the looming North Korean threat. The fear is that the country might one day develop a miniature nuclear warhead to mount on its missiles and rain down nuclear hell on its neighbors and the U.S.

President Trump took to Twitter and assured everyone that he will not allow a North Korean missile to hit the United States. He also questioned why South Korea, Japan, and China is allowing their rowdy neighbour to continue with its activities.

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

For now, the recent missile test reveals that North Korea does not yet have the capability to reach the lower 48 states with a missile. However, Alaska and Hawaii could very well enter the country's sites in later months as the rogue country continues to develop its missile-based weaponry.