North Korea Nuclear Threat Latest News: New ICBM Lands Off the Coast of Japan

North Korea continues to isolate itself from the world. On Friday, the country once again test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that prompted U.S. and South Korean militaries to conduct a live-fire exercise in response to the threat.

KCNA/via REUTERS The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017.

The missile was launched from North Korea's mountainous regions in Mupyong-ni, which flew for 45 minutes over 1,000 km before reaching the waters between the Japanese and Korean coast. The U.S. detected the launch around 10:45 a.m. ET, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

This morning, U.S. and South Korean militaries conducted a joint exercise using surface-to-surface missiles. The live-fire exercise took place shortly after both parties discussed "military response options" for the latest North Korean missile launch.

Earlier this month, the joint forces also conducted a similar show of force after North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

While Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean leader, said that the U.S. mainland was within striking range of the latest missile launch, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) stated that it does not pose a threat to the region.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation," a statement from the Pentagon said.

South Korean joint chiefs as well as their staff believe that the missile could be a more advanced model compared to the last based on its range.

Reports say that the U.S. intelligence community suggests that North Korea could be able to launch a nuclear-capable missile by early 2018 if it continues to launch tests at this pace.

Speaking to CNN, Democratic Representative Ted Lieu spoke out about the need to "articulate a comprehensive strategy to the American people" since U.S. President Donald Trump's current actions have not done anything to change North Korea's actions.

More updates should follow.