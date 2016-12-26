North Korean Dictator Bans Christmas, Orders Nation to Worship His Grandmother

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Communist North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un reportedly replaced Christmas this year with an observance celebrating his late grandmother.

(Photo: REUTERS/KCNA)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on March 31, 2013.

According to a story from the New York Post published on Christmas Day, Kim declared that Christmas would be about his grandmother, Kim Jong-suk.

"Jong-suk — who was born on Christmas Eve in 1919 — was an anti-Japanese guerrilla and Communist activist, wife of North Korea's first dictator, Kim Il Sung, and former leader Kim Jong Il's mother," reported the NY Post.

"Many pay homage to the 'Sacred Mother of the Revolution,' who died under mysterious circumstances in 1949, by visiting her tomb."

The NY Post article went on to note that this is not the first time that Kim has reacted with overt hostility to Christmas celebrations.

"The daffy dictator is so obsessed with banning Christmas that he even flipped out in 2014 when he found out that South Korea planned to erect a huge Christmas tree along the border. Amid threats of all-out war, the tree was never put up," continued the NY Post.

According to the human rights group Open Doors USA, over the past several years North Korea has consistently ranked as the worst persecutor of Christians in the world.

For 15 straight years, the small totalitarian nation has been No. 1 on Open Doors' "World Watch List" of countries that persecute Christians.

"In this country, the very act of owning a Bible is punishable by death. An estimated 25 percent of the Christian population lives in prison camps, comparable to Auschwitz in Poland. The others must keep their faith a secret," noted Open Doors in October.

"Many Christian parents choose to keep their faith a secret from their children, for fear that they might accidentally expose their faith to their neighbors, teachers or government officials."

News of Kim's decision to have North Korea celebrate his grandmother on Christmas instead of Jesus comes a few months after the dictator reportedly had a government official executed for not having good posture during a meeting.

"Education minister Kim Yong-Jin, 63, was shot dead after his 'bad sitting posture' in parliament incurred the wrath of the North Korean dictator," reported the Daily Mail in September.

"The slouching vice premier was interrogated and found to be an 'anti-revolutionary agitator' before his execution in July, a South Korean official said."