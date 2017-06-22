North Korean Underground Nuclear Test Sites Show Activity

Intelligence reports point at new activity detected at North Korea's underground nuclear test sites. Meanwhile, Donald Trump took to social media to extend his appreciation to China for their efforts concerning the reclusive regime.

Reuters/Damir SagoljSoldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017.

The information came via U.S. officials who informed CNN about new activity spotted by U.S. spy satellites around North Korea's underground nuclear test site. These findings mark the first signs seen for North Korea's nuclear program after several weeks.

The activity seems to be inconclusive so far and only looks to be a few modifications made around a tunnel entrance leading to an underground test site.

Officials are concerned that a sixth nuclear test might be set off by Pyongyang on the same date that Chinese military officials and diplomats are on an official visit to Washington.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump may have been extending a conciliatory message to China concerning North Korea, ahead of the visit. The U.S. president took to social media on Wednesday, June 21, to express his appreciation for China's effort to pressure Kim Jong Un's regime to rein in their nuclear testing program.

"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi and China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried," Trump wrote in his Twitter post, as quoted by the International Business Times.

Washington has yet to comment on the context of Trump's assessment that China's pressure on North Korea "has not worked out."

In addition, U.S. and North Korea relations have deteriorated even further with the latest incident concerning the death of Otto Warmbier. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said as much: "Clearly we're moving further away, not closer, to those conditions being met," he said, referring to the circumstances where Trump would consider bilateral talks with Kim Jong Un.