'Now You See Me 3' Release Date, Plot and Cast Rumors: Will Irish Fisher Be Back as the Fourth Horseman?

Since the third installment of "Now You See Me" was confirmed last year, fans have been wondering if Isla Fisher will be back to reprise her role in the movie. Although the upcoming movie is already in the works, details about it remain scarce. However, there are rumors that while three of the Four Horsemen will return to the movie, Fisher might not.

Facebook/NowYouSeeMeMoviePromotional image for “Now You See Me: The Second Act” featuring the Four Horsemen: Lula (Lizzy Caplan), Jack (Dave Franco), Daniel (Jesse Eisenberg), and Merritt (Woody Harrelson).

In the original movie, Fisher was one of the Horsemen. However, she was not included in the cast of the second installment due to her pregnancy. Now that the production for the third installment is already underway, some fans are crossing their fingers that they will see the actress' return to the franchise. It can be recalled that in her absence in the second movie, Lizzy Caplan took her place as the new character Lula May, and speculations are rife that she will fill Fisher's shoes as the fourth Horseman for good.

According to reports, Lionsgate has tapped Neil Widener and Gavin James to write the script for the third film. Most of the cast members are reprising their roles in the movie. These include Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco, who are three of the Four Horsemen.

As for the fourth Horseman, rumor has it that Fisher is not sure yet whether she is going to get her role back. There are rumors that the reason she will no longer reprise her role in the movie is the catastrophe that took place while she was filming the original movie, where she got stuck in a tank filled with water. In that scene, she was supposed to bang the glass and look distressed, but she failed to press the safety button that would have drained all the water in seconds. She almost drowned in the tank and her distress was real.

At this point in the production, neither Fisher nor the producers of the upcoming film have given their word on her return. Until then, fans can expect Caplan to play the role of the fourth Horseman.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman, "Now You See Me 3" is expected to hit theaters in 2019.