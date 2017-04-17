NPR Debate Smackdown: Truth vs. 'Pro-Choice'

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Ryan Bomberger speaking at Radiance Foundation's OneVoiceDC prayer/worship event in DC.

Most Americans should know by now that NPR stands for National Prochoice Radio. They rarely ever try to appear objective on abortion.

This week, I was given the opportunity to debate the president of Planned Parenthood Maryland (PPM) on NPR affiliate, WAMU in DC. I was excited about the prospect of an actual debate with a Planned Parenthood executive. They tend to avoid any challenge to their media-regurgitated, unsubstantiated talking points. Well, that chance was quickly aborted the evening before the interview. Planned Parenthood backed out, it seems because they didn't want to debate a factivist. So Planned Parenthood-endorsed Maryland Delegate Kathleen Dumais (D), who has a 100% rating with the abortion org, stepped in.

She had her piles of papers and prepared talking points in front of her.

I had facts.

The debate was explosive at times revealing the stark contrast between pro-life and pro-abortion advocacy.

Pro-lifers have to know the statistics, history, and basic biology. It's just so much easier to be prochoice. They don't need facts, just emotions. We present context. They present concoctions. As a prolife factivist who was conceived in rape yet adopted and loved, I value both the evidential and the emotional. I appreciate Kojo Nnamdi, the host of The Kojo Nnamdi Show, for allowing an actual discussion about Planned Parenthood. But it was two against one: two staunchly pro-abortion perspectives and one unapologetically pro-life perspective.

When I challenged why news media never asks why every major medical service has been plummeting at Planned Parenthood, neither the host nor the liberal legislator expressed any concern. It's a revelation that is nothing new to pro-life advocates. Politics often renders facts meaningless.

Liberals are just fine with Planned Parenthood doing 519,581 fewer breast cancer screenings per year since Cecile Richards took over as president of the abortion chain in 2006. Liberals are just fine with the alleged "leading women's healthcare provider" providing less care to women, serving 670,540 fewer patients per year since 2006. Liberals are just fine with prenatal care virtually being aborted (only 0.1% of their services) at Planned Parenthood because "choice" doesn't really mean options once a woman rejects abortion.

When I pointed out the lunacy of PPM being involved in the state's B'more for Healthy Babies initiative — because none of their centers provide any prenatal care — it didn't garner any reaction. PPM also provides zero pediatric care.

The irony of liberalism is so deep, I'm not sure if there's a bottom.

The slogan for the state health department initiative is "Every baby counts on you". Well, except those that are killed. And who is the leading killer of babies in Maryland? Yes. Planned Parenthood.

At 11 minutes into the interview, Kojo asked me: "What is it that you object to about Planned Parenthood's existence?"

I had a simple and direct answer: "They kill human beings."

As a factivist, I don't play the game of semantics. They want to talk euphemistically; I'll speak honestly. That led into a debate about whether or not the unborn child is human. Both the Delegate and Kojo were incensed that I spoke in scientific reality: the life within the womb is human. Elementary children understand this. Science settled this biological fact a long, long time ago.

Dr. Jérôme Lejeune, a physician and geneticist who made history by discovering Trisomy 21 — the gene that causes Down Syndrome, had this to say about when human life begins: "To accept the fact that, after fertilization has taken place, a new human has come into being is no longer a matter of taste or of opinion. The human nature of the human being from conception to old age is not a metaphysical contention. It is plain experimental evidence."

Embryologists agree. There's no question when life begins, and no question that that life is human. Pregnancy is a wonder to be celebrated, not a disease to be eliminated. I highly recommend EHD.org to any pro-abortion liberal who wants to pretend the debate over abortion is about a non-human clump of cells. Caution: it's unbiased science about human development.

Abortion advocacy is predicated on the belief that we are not created equal. As someone who is biracial (black/white), the irony is not lost on me that Kojo doesn't see the striking parallels between abortion and slavery. That became another fiery moment during the debate. To illustrate how absurd it was to suggest that taxpayer dollars don't pay for abortions, I suggested a scenario where the KKK was federally funded. Would we believe, then, that taxpayer dollars weren't used for lynchings?

Would anyone buy that argument? Fire erupted. I was cut off and not allowed to explain the history, you know, because context never matters in the land of liberalism. Never mind that Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, spoke to a KKK gathering and many other groups like it. She boasted of this in her own autobiography, which is affirmed in this Planned Parenthood PR piece that tries to dispel the anti-human eugenic worldview of their perpetually celebrated founder.

In the end, the $553.7 million that Planned Parenthood received last year in taxpayer funding paid for their abortion lobbying, their abortion advertising (key component being their own website that heavily promotes abortion), their abortion facilities, abortionists' salaries, and the equipment used to commit the abortions. That money also went into funding the campaigns of pro-abortion liberals who turn back around and defend Planned Parenthood, no matter what.

Listen to the interview. I hope it inspires you to combat #fakenews and our nation's leading abortion chain's planned propaganda. Kudos to The Kojo Show for delivering the dialogue, unedited, so that people can be proactive and come to fully-informed conclusions about the social injustice of our day. Only those who have something to hide, back out of opportunities to face their challengers. I'm not surprised that Planned Parenthood ran from a battle. They're used to taking on the defenseless who have no voice and no ability to fight back. But I'll always fight for them.