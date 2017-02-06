Nvidia Bundled Game Codes Update: Company Representative Explains Changes in Coupon Redemption

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lucky were the gamers who were able to get free games with their Nvidia graphics processing unit (GPU) purchase before the company became tightfisted about it. Now, GTX 1070 or 1080 purchasers can still own "For Honor" or "Ghost Recon" Wildlands" with certain changes on redeeming codes.

Facebook/NVIDIAImage from the NVIDIA Facebook page, with the post reading, "The GeForce GTX 1080. 10: Gaming Perfected"

According to a post on NeoGAF, the codes have changed from simply downloading the game to getting a GeForce Experience prior to the actual game acquisition. This means that gamers will need to claim the code through the GeForce Experience software, which has a compatible GPU to download.

"Game coupon codes offered as part of a qualifying GPU or PC purchase are intended for use by the purchaser," wrote Nvidia on its FAQ about getting coupon code redemption. "As part of the coupon redemption process, Nvidia uses GeForce Experience to perform a hardware verification step to ensure the coupon code is redeemed on the system with the qualifying GPU," according to the FAQ.

According to Engadget, the company may have changed the coupon redemption as a way to minimize hardware refund. The company has previously experienced how the gamers would buy the GPU, get their free game and refund the product after. This happened during the release of the anticipated "Gears of War 4."

The change is said to be understandable as it also avoids people from making money out of the codes. Other than that, Nvidia may also benefit from the changes as gamers would need to also download the GeForce Experience.

TechSpot wrote that gamers can get rid of the GeForce Experience software once they have downloaded the free game. This can also be applied to any PC in which players access their Steam accounts.

A company representative released a statement explaining the changes made by the company. Apparently, the "terms and conditions of the game bundle require that it be granted to the purchaser of a qualifying GPU." The spokesperson added that the method will aid them in verifying that the terms and conditions are adhered to.