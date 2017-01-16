NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Release Date Rumors: March Launch Reportedly Set For New Graphics Card

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

NVIDIA's collection of new graphics cards may not be complete as recent rumors are hinting that another one, known as the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, may be coming soon.

A recent article from The Tech Buyer's Guru contains some interesting details related to the still unannounced graphics card.

Citing information shared by "a friendly rep at the MSI booth" present at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the publication reveals that the rumored graphics card is apparently on track to be revealed in March.

Specifically, the official unveiling of the GTX 1080 Ti may happen at some point during the upcoming PAX East event that will be taking place in Boston from March 10 to 12.

Unfortunately, with NVIDIA yet to hint at anything official with regards to the new graphics card, not only is its launch date in question but even figuring out what it may offer remains difficult at this point.

While official specs are obviously not available just yet, WCCF Tech has put forth some of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti's "expected" specs. According to the website, the upcoming graphics card may possess significant edges in comparison to the GTX 1080 in terms of memory size as well as the transistor count, hinting at potentially superior performance.

If the graphics card really does meet expectations, then people should probably count on it costing quite a lot as well. PCGamesN notes that its price range may be somewhere between $630 and $1200, with something closer to the latter figure being more probable.

There's obviously still a lot that needs to be revealed about NVIDIA's new graphics card so that people can decide if it may be worth its potentially high price tag.

The good news here is that if rumors pan out, then it may not be long before people are able to learn everything they need to know about the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.