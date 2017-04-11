Nvidia Reveals Titan Xp Graphics Card: $1,200 GPU Also Mac Pro Compatible

Nvidia has unveiled its annual refresh of the Titan graphics card line on Thursday, April 6. While the announcement may be understated, the reveal itself is not — the new Nvidia Titan Xp is now available for $1,200, and this hefty price tag will get the buyer the "world's most powerful graphics card," according to the company.

(Photo: NVIDIA)A promotional image for NVIDIA's newest graphics card, Titan Xp.

The Nvidia Titan Xp is at the tip-top end of the company's consumer graphics processing unit (GPU) line of products, and the specs, as well as the price, reflect that fact very well. A major upgrade from last year's Titan X, the new Titan Xp boldly claims 12 teraflops (tflops) of computing power — that's 12 trillion operations per second. That is also twice as much computing output as the newly revealed components of Xbox Project Scorpio, according to IGN.

The Titan Xp has a new official page that proudly presents "the world's most powerful graphics card," as the introduction boldly claims. A price tag is also prominently displayed, and at $1,200, it's a heavy investment for any system builder. The graphics card is available for sale direct from Nvidia, with a limit of two cards per customer. Free shipping comes with every purchase.

What exactly will $1,200 worth of GPU buy a PC enthusiast? It will get a buyer a graphics card covered in elaborately machined die-case aluminum, which connects to the main board via Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe). Nvidia lists the specs at 3,840 compute unified device architecture (CUDA) cores running at 1.6 GHz, allowing what the company claims to be 12 tflops of computing performance. A huge 12 GB of graphics double data rate type five X (GDDR5X) memory feeds data to the CUDA cores at 11.4 gigabits per second. The new card can run in pairs as well using the new GeForce GTX Scalable Link Interface (SLI) HB, according to the official site.

Along with the new Titan Xp, the company also released the April update for a new version of beta drivers for PCIe Mac Pro setups. These new drivers will allow macOS machines to make use of Pascal-based Nvidia cards for the first time, including the new NVidia Titan Xp.