Obama Is No Friend of Jews or Christians

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last year, Judson Phillips wrote in the Washington Times something apparent to anyone politically astute. He said, "It is beyond debate that America has a president who is cheering for and working for our enemies. We have a president who wants to see nations that hate America and an ideology of evil triumph over America as well as the Western values of freedom and liberty."

Now the President has instructed his U.N. Ambassador not to veto a resolution condemning our best friend of democracy in the middle-east for building "settlements" on disputed lands. Yet the compromises Israel has made in the past over such territories have not produced peace, but only emboldened her enemies with more acts of terror.

A two state solution? Twelve years after his death, the promise of Yasser Arafat essentially remains the mantra of Palestinian leaders:

"We plan to eliminate the state of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state. We will make life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion. We Palestinians will take over everything, including all of Jerusalem."

Columnist CAL Thomas got it right in his own Washington Times op-ed Wednesday when he noted, "The U.S. abstention will inevitably invite stepped-up attacks against Israelis, as well as calls for more boycotts by the European Union, whose ugly anti-Semitic past and present is well documented."

Someone once wrote, "Don't fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you."

There is something fearfully wrong about President Obama. He has an affinity for those who despise the children of Abraham, as well as spiritual Israel, the church of Jesus Christ.

Why is this?

Socialists, like the President, whether consciously or subconsciously, find Judaism and Christianity as primary obstacles to the collective objectives of the state. Marxism rejects a spirit of independence separate from the state. It denies the right to build a life based on one's own achievements, skill, creativity, and labor. It has no authority higher than the state itself.

Judaism and Christianity, however, declare just the opposite — that God's will and incontrovertible law is the source of men's rights. These rights are inalienable, not granted nor can they be taken by the government, and among them is the right to life, liberty, and one's property.

This even explains, in some degree, the president's favoritism toward Islamic countries. Marxism sees all religious practice arising out of exploitation. Religion is "the opiate of the people" — something used to deal with life's oppressors.

Ben Shapiro, political commentator and author, explains the connection well when he writes:

"President Obama believes, like many on the left, that Western civilization was founded in racism, sexism, homophobia, and other bigotry — and that Christianity, as its wellspring, provided that impetus ... Obama believes that Western civilization has exploited the rest of the world, and that it, therefore, bears culpability for the poverty that gave rise to the Islamic wave. Muslims are benighted victims of poverty; Christianity made them victims of poverty in the first place ... As Dinesh D'Souza puts it, Obama is an anti-colonialist and believes "that the rich countries got rich by looting the poor countries, and that within the rich countries, plutocratic and corporate elites continue to exploit ordinary citizens." Taken one step further, those rich countries — Christian countries — exploited non-Christian countries, impoverishing them and opening them to the opium of Islam."

The President is genuinely no friend of Judeo-Christian teaching. He says he's a friend. He even says that he's a Christian, but he treacherously knifes Israel in the back — the same way he's been betraying and undermining a Christian America.

Rev. Mark H. Creech is executive director of the Raleigh-based Christian Action League of North Carolina Inc.