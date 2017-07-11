'Official Puppet Master: Axis Termination' Release Date, Latest News: Trailer Unveiled

(Photo: Youtube/Full Moon Features) A screenshot from the official trailer of "Puppet Master: Axis Termination."

Full Moon Features has recently released the official trailer for the 11th installment to the popular "Puppet Master" horror film franchise titled "Puppet Master: Axis Termination."

As can be seen on the trailer, the iconic anti-hero puppets of the franchise will be facing off against a group of evil Nazi puppets who are bent on destroying the future of the free world by committing murder and causing plenty of malevolent mayhem.

The upcoming movie is directed by Charles Band, the creator of the "Puppet Master" series and the founder of Full Moon Features. The film stars the likes of Udo Keir and Barbara Crampton.

The official synopsis of "Puppet Master: Axis Termination" (via Syff Wire) reads:

"In this final chapter of the Axis Saga — which began with Puppet Master: Axis of Evil and continued with Puppet Master: Axis Rising — everyone's favorite pint-sized puppet anti-heroes — Blade, Pinhead, Tunneler, Jester, Six Shooter, and Leech Woman — join forces with a secret team of psychics working as Allied Operatives. Teaming up with Toulon's bloodthirsty marionettes, these unlikely allies face off against a new pack of evil Nazis and their even more malevolent Axis Puppets in a showdown that will decide the future of the free world!"

The first "Puppet Master" movie was released back in 1989 as a direct-to-video horror flick, and gained significant cult following over the years, spawning several sequels in the process despite being a low-budget horror franchise.

Aside from the upcoming release of "Axis Termination," a big-budget reboot of the "Puppet Master" franchise is also reportedly in the works. Titled "Puppet Master: The Last Reich," the film will feature a Nazi theme and is written by S. Craig Zahler. The upcoming movie reboot will also star Crampton and Kier.

"Puppet Master: Axis Termination" is set to be released on Full Moon's Amazon Channel as well as on Blu-ray and DVD sometime later this year.