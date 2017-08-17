'Okami HD' Release Date: Game Coming to PS4, Xbox One This December?

(Photo: Okami HD/Capcom) A screenshot of "Okami HD."

First released in 2012 for the last-generation consoles, "Okami HD" is reportedly on its way to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One this time around.

This is according to Kotaku UK, which claims that two retailers located in different parts of Europe added an internal listing for the physical release of the game for Dec. 12.

"Okami HD" getting a physical release is a big deal seeing that the one for the HD port for the PlayStation 3 (PS3) was only available digitally in the west.

It will also mark its first foray into the Xbox scene since "Okami" was never ported to any of Microsoft consoles, only on the Nintendo Wii in 2008.

However, the publication warns that retail schedules can sometimes turn out to be erroneous so readers are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt.

If "Okami HD" for the PS4 and Xbox One is indeed being prepared for a comeback, Capcom might not be ready to unveil the project yet since the UK division of the company was "dodging ... calls and emails" when contacted by Kotaku UK.

However, GameSpot successfully reached the company with the representative not confirming nor debunking the existence of "Okami HD" for the current-gen consoles. The response reads: "No announcements have been made."

It would not be a shock if "Okami HD" will be brought to the PS4 and Xbox One since Capcom itself has spoken about their focus on releasing such this year.

HD remasters of our catalogue hit titles will be one of our key business activities ... [digital sales] created new demand for these titles. For example, overseas download sales of "Resident Evil" (HD Remastered) in the past fiscal year were far higher than we expected.

Developed by the now-defunct Clover Studio, the action-adventure video game "Okami" was originally released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2.

It instantly became a hit for beautifully combining picturesque visuals inspired from Japanese sumi-e paintings and gameplay reminiscent to that of "The Legend of Zelda" series.