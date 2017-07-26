Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Have Mutual Interest

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 20, 2016.

A new team seems to have entered the mix to acquire Carmelo Anthony.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons has reported that the Thunder and Anthony have been "circling each other," and he added that the team's vice president/assistant general manager Troy Weaver may play a role in luring Anthony to Oklahoma City.

Weaver has known Anthony since the forward was a teenager growing up in the Baltimore area. He was an assistant coach at Syracuse when Anthony helped the Orangemen capture their first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) national championship.

The Thunder made one of the biggest moves in the offseason when they acquired perennial All-Star Paul George, and they only had to give up Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to get him. They also have reigning most valuable player Russell Westbrook on the roster.

Anthony is a potential fit with the Thunder if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to join them. However, they don't really have the assets to acquire him right now, and they may have to find a third team to help facilitate a trade for the 10-time All-Star.

"Getting the salaries to work in a trade for Melo could be an issue for Oklahoma City, as it would likely need to include either center Steven Adams or power forward Enes Kanter," Mike Chiari said in his report for Bleacher Report.

"The Thunder are lacking in terms of quality depth, and trading for Anthony would almost certainly make a negative impact in that regard," he added.

Meanwhile, the New York Post's Fred Kerber has reported that a source told him there's no substance to the rumor, but the source also admitted that a conversation could have taken place.

"When a high-caliber player becomes available, you have to do your due diligence on the situation," the source told the New York Post.