Reuters Castor beans are used to produce ricin, a deadly poison.

A woman from Oklahoma has allegedly posted a classified ad on Craigslist to find someone to kill her ex-husband in Israel through poisoning.

According to reports, the woman, Danielle Dana Layman, attempted to hire a hitman who was willing to travel to Israel for a "10-day gig" to carry out her dark plan.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors charged Layman with using interstate commerce facilities to carry out a murder-for hire. In a seemingly innocent classified ad, the woman said that she was looking for someone aged 30-45, who was creative, outgoing, bold, brave and a friendly talent at the same time. She also posted that someone who had experience in doing magic shows, acting and casinos had a higher chance of getting the job.

In an affidavit, the woman who responded to the Craigslist ad, Tinsley Keefe, met with Layman sometime in May. Over coffee at a café in Ponca City, Oklahoma, Layman, who used the alias "Samantha Dowry" in posting the ad, allegedly showed her a PowerPoint presentation titled "Operation Insecticide" and it detailed the way through which she would like her ex-husband to be murdered.

According to Keefe, Layman introduced herself as an Israeli intelligence agent who needed to have an Israeli taxi driver killed.

In the "Mission Details" of Layman's presentation, she discussed with her the murder plot, instructing her to travel to Israel, hire her ex-husband--who is a taxi driver-- every morning and offer him coffee laced with ricin. The plot stated: "Repeat every morning and monitor the driver's health. Report if he starts showing signs of illness, if he is vomiting, and if he fails to come pick you up at the hostel. When your mark is hospitalized (or) eliminated - move to a different hotel or motel until your flight back home."

Layman told Keefe that she would reward her $4,000 for accomplishing her mission. However, Keefe rejected the offer and said she was pregnant. She then tipped off the FBI about Layman.

When the FBI went to Layman's house, they found castor beans, which are used to make ricin. They also recovered instructions on how to make the poison, which is known for having no cure.

If convicted, Layman may face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Her detention hearing is scheduled for July 11.