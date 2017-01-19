Olivia Munn News: Learn More About Her Career In the Entertainment Industry And What Lies Ahead

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Olivia Munn has been in the headlines a lot over the last few months due in part to her romantic relationship with Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, but there is more to her that many people may be unaware of.

Reuters/Fred Prouser Aaron Sorkin (L), creator and executive producer, and actors Jeff Daniels (2nd L), Sam Waterston (C), Olivia Munn and Dev Patel (R) arrive for the season 2 premiere of HBO drama series ''The Newsroom."

First off, while she may seem like a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry, this is not the case.

Munn's involvement in the industry dates back to the mid-to-late 2000s, back when she made appearances on different TV shows.

Beyond that, Munn has also shown that she has a comedic side, cracking plenty of jokes while serving as one of the hosts of the geek-friendly "Attack of the Show!" often alongside Kevin Pereira.

Munn would show off even more of her comedic skills when she signed on to become one of the correspondents of the political satire program known as "The Daily Show."

She also landed the role of Sloan Sabbith in the HBO drama "The Newsroom."

Apart from television, Munn has also taken time in recent years to try out appearing in movies.

Notably, there may be more than a few fans who may remember her for her portrayal of Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

Munn also appeared in other films that came out last year, including "Ride Along 2" and "Office Christmas Party."

It also doesn't appear as though Munn has any intention of slowing down anytime soon, as her IMDb page notes that she has at least two more films in the works with "The Lego Ninjago Movie" expected to come out this year, and the not quite as kid-friendly "The Predator" currently set for a 2018 release.

Munn's name may be getting mentioned more frequently right now because of Rodgers, but there is clearly more worth knowing about her than just her relationship status.