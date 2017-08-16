Olivia Newton-John Cancer Latest News: 'Grease' Star Thanks Fans, Appeals for Donations in New Video

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer .

After confirming that her breast cancer relapsed in May, singer-actress Olivia Newton-John finally spoke to the public for the first time.

In a video uploaded on Monday, the 68-year-old "Grease" star expressed her gratitude to all those who prayed for her health.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months," the English-Australian singer-actress said in the video. "Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me and continue to lift my spirits."

Newton-John, who is currently sporting a shorter hair in the video, also used the medium to ask her fans to support the We Go Together campaign to gather $1 million "so it can continue to grow our critical research, pioneer trials and deliver holistic care to all who are in need."

In late May, Newton-John's camp released a statement through Facebook to announce that she had to delay her U.S. and Canada concerts in June due to the relapse of her breast cancer that was first diagnosed in 1992.

According to the press release, the back pain that prompted her to cancel the first half of her tour turned out to be the breast cancer that managed to metastasize to her sacrum. This made her decide to undergo a photon radiation therapy on top of the natural wellness therapies to help her get back on track.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," the singer said in a statement.

Other reports also confirm that Newton-John will attend the annual ONJ Gala that will be held in Melbourne, Australia on Sept. 8, Friday. She will also appear in the Wellness Walk and Research Run that is scheduled on Sept. 17.