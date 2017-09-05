Olivia Newton-John News: '70s Icon Reveals, Advocates Use of Cannabis Oil to Deal with Cancer Pain

REUTERS/Sulastri Osman Olivia Newton-John performs during a concert in Singapore April 27, 2007.

Olivia-Newton John has revealed in an interview that she uses cannabis oil to deal with her cancer pain.

While Newton-John, who is notable for her role as Sandy Olsson in the movie adaptation of the Broadway Musical "Grease" in the 1970's, was first diagnosed to have breast cancer back in 1992, it was only this year when she learned that the very cancer cells she thought she had already defeated years ago had returned. After breast cancer, the music icon is now facing another ordeal as she battles metastatic cancer, which means the cancer in her bone was the same cancer she had suffered from in the past.

Despite the seriousness of her diagnosis, though, Newton-John remains optimistic. Apart from having experienced battling cancer long ago, which she claims to have provided her adequate knowledge on how to deal with the disease, she has been responding well to photon treatment and cannabis oil.

According to Newton-John, she used to experience terrible pain that caused her to limp and walk like a duck or a penguin. However, she revealed that since she resorted to the use of cannabis oil/medical marijuana, the pain has been gone.

"I use medicinal cannabis, which is really important for pain and healing. It's a plant that has been maligned for so long and has so many abilities to heal," Newton-John told the Daily Telegraph in a recent interview.

Newton-John does not have a problem with her supplies of cannabis oil as her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, owns a cannabis farm in Oregon, and can be easily obtained in her home state of California, where the use of medical marijuana is legal. However, as many parts of the world are still pessimistic about the medical use of marijuana, Newton-John has declared that she will advocate for its use, including in her home country Australia, where obtaining permits to use it still requires a long process even after it was legalized earlier this year.

"I will do what I can to encourage it. It's an important part of treatment, and it should be available. I use it for the pain and it's also a medicinal thing to do — the research shows it's really helpful," Newton John said.