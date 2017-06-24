'Once Upon a Time in Venice' Review: Roundup of Bruce Willis' New Film

With box office hits like "Wonder Woman" taking over the film industry, one would think that filmmakers and stars would make an effort to catch up and stand a fighting chance against the Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot combo. However, it seems that Bruce Willis was not up for the challenge with his recent role in "Once Upon a Time in Venice."

First of all, the Venice in the title does not mean the popular tourist spot in Italy; instead, it pertains to a beach in California where Willis' character, Steve Ford, lives and works as a private detective. Steve is known for being good with the ladies and bad in everything else except raving about his dog, Buddy, a Russell Terrier. After he is dognapped, Steve goes on a journey to recover him as he is passed from one criminal to another.

Variety notes that aside from the extremely forgettable plotline, "Once Upon a Time in Venice" has questionable humor. The film had good moments but most of the time, viewers might have to remind themselves that this is nothing but pure, good old fun. From the soundtrack to the screenplay and even the script, "Once Upon a Time in Venice" comes up short in the action and comedy genre.

Star-studded as the film may have been with Willis, John Goodman as Steve's best friend George, and Jessica Gomes as Nola, "Once Upon a Time in Venice" is now showing in theaters.



However, as with every other film, there's a good side in "Once Upon a Time in Venice." Perhaps its best selling point is the fact that it's a feel good movie for those who are willing to ignore the political aspect of it. Because of the simplicity of the plot itself, "Once Upon a Time in Venice" offers a brief but noteworthy repose from the constant tension found in a film made for the action genre. Thus, for those looking to relax after a long day, this might be the right movie to watch.