'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Spoilers: Hook's Old Enemy Returns

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) past is slowly catching up with him in "Once Upon a Time." One of the upcoming episodes will see the return of Tiger Lily (Sara Tomko), who will come bearing a grudge.

Facebook/OnceABCTiger Lily will appear in one of the upcoming episodes of "Once Upon a Time."

According to Entertainment Weekly, another character to look forward to in the second half of the current installment of the ABC series is the princess of a tribe of Indians from Neverland. Tiger Lily has business to settle with Hook, who has caused her and her people so much pain in the past.

Executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis revealed that she is only one in a long list of foes that the pirate must face before achieving redemption.

"As Captain Hook continues on his path to redemption, his dark past is never far away," the EPs teased, according to EW. "He's left a long line of adversaries and Tiger Lily is the latest to return and complicate his efforts to leave that past behind."

The series previously featured Neverland back in season 3. According to TVLine, Tiger Lily will appear in episode 17. She is described as "a force to be reckoned with," someone who is willing to risk her life for someone else, especially if it "benefits" her. Hook will have a tough time trying to dodge Tiger Lily's efforts to get revenge. His journey will definitely be fraught with challenges. He is also worried about his ladylove's safety. Emma (Jennifer Morrison) is currently trapped in the Wish Realm with Regina (Lana Parrilla).

Meanwhile, other characters expected to appear in season 6 are Ariel, aka the Little Mermaid (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), and August W. Booth (Eion Bailey), aka Pinocchio. They will reportedly help the Savior in some of her future missions. Jasmine (Karen David) will also return to help out Emma.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 will return on March 5, 8 p.m. EST on ABC.