'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Spoilers News: Is It Time for Hook to Say Goodbye to Emma?

Emma (Jennifer Morrison) will fear for her life whether she is in the Wish Realm or in Storybrooke in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

New spoilers for the ABC series reveals that trouble will find the Savior wherever she goes.

Before the show went on winter break, viewers saw Emma and Regina (Lana Parrilla) failing to return to Storybrooke because of Robin Hood's (Sean Maguire) sudden appearance. The Wish Realm version of Regina's lover could not remember her. In fact, all the heroes' versions in the said place were vastly different than the originals. In that universe, Robin Hood and Regina were never together.

Although Emma tried to get Regina's attention because the portal was closing, she failed. The new episode will see them still trapped in the Wish Realm.

Series co-creator Eddy Kitsis told TVLine that Robin Hood's arrival was the curveball that no one was expecting. Emma would still face danger, as she is partnered up with the king and the queen's killer. Everyone is looking for them.

Back in Storybrooke, all Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) can do is wait for Emma's return.

Showrunner Adam Horowitz spoke about the character's worries, as well as David (Josh Dallas) and Snow White's (Ginnifer Goodwin) concerns.

"[They] have their hands full [with] this dark figure in a hood who has come to wreak havoc, and who has their sites set on Emma. ... They want to make sure that for Hook his love is safe, and for David and Snow that their daughter is safe," the EP said in the same TVLine report.

With Gideon (Giles Matthey) waiting for his chance to kill the Savior, the chances of Hook ever reuniting with his ladylove are becoming small. As seen in the promo, Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple's (Robert Carlyle) grown-up son is very dangerous. He has no other thoughts but to end Emma's life. If Emma somehow finds a way to return to Storybrooke safely, she will have to defeat Gideon to survive.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 will return in March on ABC.