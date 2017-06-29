'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 News, Air Date: Premiere Episode Title Revealed To Be 'Hyperion Heights'

Facebook/OnceABC'Once Upon a Time' season 7 will premiere in the fall.

"Once Upon a Time" will be returning for its rebooted seventh season this fall, and co-creator Adam Horowitz recently took to social media to share the premiere episode's title.

The episode was written by Horowitz and co-creator Edward Kitsis. In his caption, Horowitz revealed that the script was still a draft. The title was revealed to be "Hyperion Heights."

We have a draft! #onceuponatime #titlespoiler #season7begins A post shared by Adam Horowitz (@adamhorowitzla) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

The significance and meaning of the title remains to be seen, though TVLine believed that it could be the name of the new setting. As fans may know by now, "Once Upon a Time" received a major overhaul for its seventh season, so its location will move from Storybrooke, Maine. Of course, this has yet to be confirmed by anyone from the show.

The upcoming seventh season will follow an adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) with a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez) whom he cannot remember. Returning characters include The Evil Queen/Regina (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle). However, this time around, those three characters will have "new identities in a new city, facing a new curse."

Together, all five characters will go on an adventure with the goal of restoring hope. They will meet different fairy tale characters along the way. However, it has not been revealed whether old favorites like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin) will return.

Series lead Jennifer Morrison, who played Emma Swan in the past six seasons, revealed through social media earlier this year that she will not be reprising her role.

"Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. ... The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show," the actress wrote on Instagram.

However, Morrison is scheduled to guest star in one episode of the new season. A return date for "Once Upon a Time" has yet to be announced.