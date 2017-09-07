'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Hook to Assist a Rebel Heroine

Facebook/OnceABC Tiana will be introduced in the next season of "Once Upon A Time."

Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and his friends are set to meet a princess with a mission in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

TVLine reported that viewers will be introduced to Tiana (to be played by Mekia Cox), the heroine in "Princess and the Frog," in the new installment. She is set to appear in the third episode, where she will meet Hook, Henry (Andrew J. West) and Regina (Lana Parrilla). In the promo photo released, Tiana is standing beside Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) while speaking to the trio. They look like allies.

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have revealed that Hook, Henry and Regina will encounter the princess in a tumultuous period in the fairy tale realm. Tiana is on a mission to restore freedom to her people. It looks like the Storybrooke characters will have to help her fulfill her destiny and restore peace in her world. Horowitz and Kitsis also shared that Tiana is no fragile flower.

"Tiana's most defining characteristic is her strength," the EPs teased. "She's been through a lot when we meet her, but she never wavers even when doubting oneself would seem to be the most logical, and safe, course of action."

The two added, "She has her share of enemies but that goes with the territory when one is fighting for a just cause."

Aside from Tiana, fans will also get to meet her mother, Eudora (to be played by Robin Givens) in season 7. Eudora was described as a compassionate noblewoman on the brink of a financial disaster. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cox recalled how she first met her "mother" in the series. According to the actress, they saw each other at the elevator in a hotel they were staying at Vancouver. Givens was there filming for "Riverdale."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.